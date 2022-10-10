laWow Publishes Lawsuits in Wall Street Legal Battle Between Wallentine, Engaged Capital Over Fraud Allegations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- laWow has just published multiple lawsuits in an ongoing Wall Street legal battle between two Southern California investment firms - Engaged Capital and 1791 Management/Jonathan Wallentine. The lawsuits revolve around security fraud allegations with a publicly traded national coffee brand. The lawsuits are available for review on laWow. laWow - the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public

laWow's platform is a news source for journalists, researchers, employees, stock investors, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion and only the facts. laWow is a public utility designed for transparency.

"This public utility is long overdue… an unbiased-facts-only source for information and news is critical now more than ever," said Anderson Zou CEO of laWow.

laWow is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

Contact Information:

Barkley Andersen

bandersen@lawow.org

702-470-7430



Related Images











Image 1: lawow





first lawsuits search engine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment