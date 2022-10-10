Allsup Supports Invisible Disabilities® Association In Celebrating Honorees & Annual Gala Oct. 22, 2022

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to be a sponsor of the Invisible Disabilities® Association’s (IDA) 15th Annual Awards Gala. This year’s gala celebrating seven honorees will be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, via live stream worldwide.

“Time to Believe,” the theme of the 2022 Awards Gala, supports IDA’s mission to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. The virtual gala also culminates Invisible Disabilities® Week, Oct. 16-22, 2022.

IDA Founder, President and CEO Wayne Connell said, “Each year we celebrate those individuals who have shown incredible courage living and thriving with invisible disabilities, plus those who have supported initiatives through their organizations to bring attention and resources to those suffering from unseen illness, pain or disability.”

IDA Awards Gala honorees include:

“It is an honor to help sponsor this annual gala that celebrates these individuals who demonstrate visible courage, perseverance, innovation and volunteerism,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate for Allsup. “Allsup has been a long-standing champion of IDA and its efforts to spotlight and uplift the voices of those with invisible disabilities. We strongly believe in IDA’s mission and invite everyone who has been affected in some way by an invisible disability to join us in supporting this exceptional organization and the annual gala.”

For more than 38 years, Allsup has helped 375,000 individuals with disabilities receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, including monthly income and access to Medicare coverage.

“The health and financial challenges people with disabilities face are immense, particularly when they can no longer work,” Geist said. “Our experts understand the complex SSDI process and can help them navigate every step along the way from initial application to appeal, in order to help them achieve financial stability.”

ABOUT IDA

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

