PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2022/2023 financial year
PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 amounted to 4,49 million euros, a decrease by 68,6% compared to the same period a year ago (1Q 2021/2022: 14,32 million euros) due to sale of business units. For remaining businesses after sale, UK sales increased on year on year basis by 18,3% , Estonian sales remained flat. Swedish sales decreased due to change in harvesting calendar (Swedish business was sold 20.09.2022).
|Turnover by countries. mln EUR
|1Q 22/23
|1Q 21/22
|Change. EUR
|Change. %
|Finland
|0,00
|9,36
|-9,36
|-100,0%
|Great Britain
|3,10
|2,62
|0,48
|18,3%
|Estonia
|1,24
|1,24
|0,00
|0,0%
|Sweden
|0,15
|1,10
|-0,95
|-86,4%
|Total
|4,49
|14,32
|-9,83
|-68,6%
|Total without Finland
|4,49
|4,96
|-0,47
|-9,5%
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee