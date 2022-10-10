English Estonian

PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 amounted to 4,49 million euros, a decrease by 68,6% compared to the same period a year ago (1Q 2021/2022: 14,32 million euros) due to sale of business units. For remaining businesses after sale, UK sales increased on year on year basis by 18,3% , Estonian sales remained flat. Swedish sales decreased due to change in harvesting calendar (Swedish business was sold 20.09.2022).

Turnover by countries. mln EUR 1Q 22/23 1Q 21/22 Change. EUR Change. % Finland 0,00 9,36 -9,36 -100,0% Great Britain 3,10 2,62 0,48 18,3% Estonia 1,24 1,24 0,00 0,0% Sweden 0,15 1,10 -0,95 -86,4% Total 4,49 14,32 -9,83 -68,6% Total without Finland 4,49 4,96 -0,47 -9,5%

