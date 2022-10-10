The Artist Berta Jayo Presents Her New Work in Miami, Rome and Amsterdam in Which She Sets Fire to the Most Famous Landscapes in the World.

Miami, Florida, United States , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artist Berta Jayo participate as a guest artist at the Miami New Media Festival with ‘Burned Landscapes’





Date : 8 to 29 October

Where : 'ArtToSaveLives' Contemporary, 9705 NE 2nd Ave, Miami FL.



Curator: Andreína Fuentes.



The environment is a collective good, the patrimony of all humanity and the responsibility of all. We could leave too much rubble, desert, and dirt for future generations. The rate of consumption, waste and alteration of the environment has exceeded the possibilities of the planet.



The ecological impact of the fires is considerable, since biodiversity is destroyed, desertification increases, the quality of the waters and also the atmosphere decreases, not to mention that recovering these areas can take decades. Between 80% and 90% of fires are caused by humans, either accidentally or on purpose.



This work is carried out to make society aware of the importance of the environment.



So it would be an iconoclastic version of how these landscapes would be if they were set on fire.

I have digitally set fire to the 20 most beautiful landscapes in the world, which are :The Grand Canyon of Colorado in Arizona, Moraine Lake in Canada, Iguazu Falls in Brazil, Apgashma in Japan, Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, Coral Sea in Australia, Lysefjord in Norway, Zhangjiajie in China, Lake Baikal in Siberia, Desert waves in Arizona, Devil's Tower in Wyoming USA, Caño Crystals in Colombia, Angel Falls Venezuela, Bora Bora French Polynesia , Sahara in Africa, Great Blue Hole Belize Reef, Namib Desert Namibia, Mount Roraime Venezuela, Halong Bay Vietnam and Plituice Lakes Croatia.







Berta-Jayo-Presents-Her-New-Work-in-Miami-Rome-and-Amsterdam-in-Which-She-Sets-Fire-to-the-Most-Famo image widget









