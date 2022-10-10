ZeroFox Exhibits at Australia Cyber Conference by AISA in Melbourne, Marking Continued Expansion into Australia and New Zealand Markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, is exhibiting at Australian Cyber Conference - Melbourne , which starts today and runs through October 13 at the Melbourne Convention Center. CyberCon Melbourne is Australia’s leading cybersecurity conference organized by the Australian Information Security Association (AISA), the premier industry body for information security professionals in Australia. Conference attendees can visit with ZeroFox representatives who will be demonstrating recent product innovations in external cybersecurity at booth #213.



The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) shared that 464 data breach notifications occurred from July 2021 to December 2021 in its Notifiable Data Breaches Report published on February 22, 2022. ZeroFox’s Australia and New Zealand Cyber Threat Landscape Report (October 2021 ) also identified Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) as experiencing increased threats from ransomware, a trend that is anticipated to continue throughout 2022. In October 2021, ZeroFox expanded its presence in the ANZ market with the signing of two of the Pacific’s largest distributors: Netpoleon Solutions, a Macnica company, and emt Distribution, a rhipe company.

“With malicious threats from outside the enterprise perimeter continuing to rise in the ANZ market and globally, it is a crucial time for organizations to protect their assets and reduce risk,” said ZeroFox Vice President of MEA/APAC Sales, Gabe Goldhirsh. “At ZeroFox we remain committed to a partner-first strategy through our Global Partner Program, providing in-depth digital risk and dark web insights to businesses in the ANZ region and across the globe.”

For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, or to schedule a meeting during CyberCon Melbourne, please email zerofox@skyya.com .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com

Investor Relations

Marc P. Griffin, ICR

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com