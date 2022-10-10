Microprocessor Market Size is expected to reach at USD 163.8 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%, Owing to Rising Utilization of IOT Technologies Globally

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microprocessor Market Size accounted for USD 111.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 163.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Microprocessor Market Statistics

Global microprocessor market revenue was worth USD 111.3 billion in 2021, with a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region leads with more than 45% Microprocessor market share in 2021

As per study, the Asia-Pacific consumer electronics market would be worth USD 400 billion in 2020

Among application, personal computers sector has captured 38% of total market in 2021

By technology, the RISC category accounted highest revenue share of over 36% in 2021





Microprocessor Market Report Coverage:

Market Microprocessor Market Microprocessor Market Size 2021 USD 111.3 Billion Microprocessor Market Forecast 2030 USD 163.8 Billion Microprocessor Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.5% Microprocessor Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Microprocessor Market Base Year 2021 Microprocessor Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, And By Geography Microprocessor Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Microprocessor Market Overview

A microprocessor is a part of a microcomputer that controls how it operates. It is built on a chip and has the ability to communicate with other connected devices as well as conduct ALU functions. A microprocessor is made up of three parts: a Control Unit, a Register Array, and an ALU. The ALU implements arithmetic and logical operations, the Control Unit supervises the flow of data and instructions through the computer, and the Register Array stores accumulators and data. Additionally, increasing application of cloud-based software and data centers, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions, as well as demand for household appliances and vehicles, is likely to fuel the microprocessor market value.

Microprocessor Market Growth Factors

Growing adoption of microprocessors in clinical applications

Continuous growth of autonomous vehicles in Europe and North America

Rising demand for portable electronics and Smartphone





Microprocessor Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The rapidly expanding demand for mobile phones and tablets is likely to drive the microprocessor market growth throughout the forecast period. This occurs because a microprocessor optimizes smartphone performance by improving the efficiency and speed of smartphones. The performance of any cellphone is directly related to the efficiency of the microprocessor. Moreover, with the introduction of smart gadgets, electrical goods such as television screens, cameras, personal computers, and wearable technology provide a wide range of sophisticated technology such as touch screen monitors flat screens, and displays, as well as Bluetooth, necessitating a greater number of ICs. These factors will drive the microprocessor market trend over the next few years.

Market Restraint

On the other hand, factors such as high production costs for microprocessor integrated circuits, circuit design expenses, increased sales of low-cost mobile devices, decreased shipment of computer systems, and escalating raw material prices are likely to hinder market expansion over the predicted years. However, due to improvements in server processing units such as the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), they are now chosen above regular desktop processors based on the application.

Microprocessor Market Segmentation

The global microprocessor market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, and application. By technology, the segment is separated into CISC, RISC, DSP, ASIC, and Superscalar. According to the microprocessor market forecast, the DSP category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is divided into smartphones, personal computers (PC), tablets, servers, embedded devices, and others, based on the application. In terms of application, the PC category has ruled the global microprocessor market.

Microprocessor Market Regional Overview

The global Microprocessor market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a microprocessor industry analysis, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest market share in the global market in 2021. The region's rising usage of cell phones and other electronic devices such as computers, cellular phones, personal computers, and tablets is attributed to the increase. Emerging nations like India and China are also helping market growth, thanks to factors like fast digitalization, the rapid expansion of high-tech electronics, and improvements in vehicle electronics. Moreover, increased IoT usage, large government IT investment, and a growing preference for cloud-based solutions are likely to boost the regional market throughout the projection period.

Aside from that, North America is predicted to grow moderately during the projection period. The increase is linked to the considerable presence of important firms in the region, including Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, as well as Texas Instruments Inc. In the current context, the United States leads the American market. Additionally, the continued advancement of consumer technology items, medical monitoring systems, and hybrid and electric automobiles is a major driver of market expansion in the United States.

Microprocessor Market Players

Some of the prominent microprocessor market companies are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Microprocessor Market Strategies

Some of the key strategies in microprocessor market:

In April 2018, 2018, Samsung Electronics, collaborated with Avnet ASIC Israel. Customers will benefit from novel ASIC engineering solutions executed using the most modern processes and technologies and a broad range of silicon-proven IPs as a result of this collaboration. Samsung announced the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM) in January, assuring close collaboration among Samsung Foundry, ecosystem partners, & customers in order to create competitive and strong SoC designs. AAI is a Design Service Partner (DSP) in Samsung's SAFETM program and will work closely with Samsung to just provide specialized and adaptable technical solutions to suit a broad range of customer needs.





In June 2017, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., declared the launching of a new product namely, "MD EPYC™ 7000 series". At today's introduction, the world's top server manufacturers, including HPE, Asus, Gigabyte, Dell, Inventec, Sugon, Supermicro, Tyan, as well as Wistron, launched devices based on AMD EPYC 7000-series processors. Microsoft, Red Hat, & VMware exhibited optimized EPYC support, while important server hardware industry partners Samsung Electronics, Mellanox, as well as Xilinx also featured EPYC-optimized systems.





