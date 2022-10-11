Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Size Will Attain USD 5,254 Million by 2030 growing at 3.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Size accounted for USD 3,905 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 5,254 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Statistics

Global swimming pool chemicals market value was USD 3,905 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030

According to the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, the US homes more than 10.7 million swimming pools

North America swimming pool chemicals market revenue will gather more than 50% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific swimming pool chemicals market growth will record noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among type, liquid chlorine sub-segment collected over 40% of the overall market share in 2021





Market Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Size 2021 USD 3,905 Million Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Forecast 2030 USD 5,254 Million Swimming Pool Chemicals Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 3.5% Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Analysis Period 2018 - 20303.5% Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Base Year 2021 Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, And By Geography Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Solvay, Lonza, Olin Corporation., Ercros S.A., Arkema, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, BASF SE, AGC Inc., ICL, and Lenntech B.V. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Water treatment has long been acknowledged as essential. Sanitation, in particular, has been identified as a method for preventing communicable diseases. However, those in charge of pool and equipment maintenance have recently recognized the importance of mineral saturation, or "water balance," as it is more commonly known. Water can corrode pools and become aggressive, or it can scale and degrade the pool with mineral deposits.

Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Growth Factors

Increasing number of swimming pools in developing nations

Robust demand for residential swimming pools

Growth in swimming sports and recreational activities





Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Dynamics

Some of the major factors leading in the swimming pool chemicals market that are bolstering demand in the coming years are an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts, an increase in swimming as a recreational activity, and an increase in the number of swimming sporting events. Because they have witnessed the effects of chlorination on their eyes and nose, most people are aware that chlorine is commonly added to pool water to keep swimming pools clean. Pool owners are aware that, in addition to chlorine, several other parameters affecting pool water quality must be monitored and controlled: pH, water hardness, total alkalinity, and total dissolved solids. To assist pool owners, pool wholesalers sell a wide range of chemicals and test materials. The pool operator must learn how to use chemical agents for sanitation, as well as how to manage pH, total alkalinity, and calcium hardness. The operator is in charge of both the swimmers and the pool.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Swimming Pool Chemicals Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic had the most devastating effect on the swimming industry. Almost all public pools closed in 2020, but the closure was extended until 2021. Swimming pools were the last to reopen, while other indoor sports activities were gradually reopened. Furthermore, many countries' governments have allowed swimming pools to operate at half capacity in each batch. Furthermore, in many countries, only those who had been vaccinated were allowed to use the pool. As a result, sales of swimming pool chemicals plummeted during the pandemic.

The rising number of residential construction projects boosts the global swimming pool chemicals market revenue

The ongoing residential construction recovery in leading European countries, the United States, China, India, and several other countries around the world is a positive growth factor for swimming pool construction. Furthermore, an increase in the number of international tourists and a thriving tourism industry, supported by higher income and tourism spending, are expected to boost hotel output. As the world's population grows so will the demand for residential infrastructure. This is expected to increase the number of swimming pools, assisting the swimming pool chemical market to thrive.

Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Segmentation

The global swimming pool chemicals market is divided into three sections: type, application, and geography. Dichlor, algaecides, trichlor, cal hypo, balancers, liquid chlorine, and specialty products comprise the market. The market is divided into two applications: residential pools and commercial pools.

Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Share

According to the swimming pool chemicals industry analysis, the liquid chlorine segment was the most profitable and accounted for a considerable share in 2021. Chlorine is the most commonly used chemical for pool sterilization. According to the American Chemistry Council, chlorine is an effective sanitizer as well as a powerful oxidant of unwanted pollutants. As per our swimming pool chemicals market forecast, residential pools held the majority of the share from 2022 to 2030. The residential swimming pool market is larger than the commercial pool market and is expected to remain dominant during the study's forecast period. This category includes swimming pools built in bungalows, residential complexes, rowhouses, and other types of individual residences.

Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Regional Growth

The global Swimming Pool Chemicals market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

According to our analysis, the North America region will account for roughly half of the total market share in 2021. The presence of a large number of pools, an increasing number of fitness enthusiasts, and an increasing number of swimming competitions among schools and colleges are the primary factors driving the growth of the North American swimming pool chemicals industry. According to the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, the United States has approximately 10.4 million residential pools, with pool owners investing approximately $4 billion on maintenance each year. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted years of 2022 to 2030. The growing number of residential projects, rising disposable income and the popularity of swimming as a hobby among Asian youths will all support the market.

Swimming Pool Chemicals Market Players

Some of the leading swimming pool chemicals companies operating in the industry include Arkema, AGC Inc., BASF SE, Ercros S.A., Solvay, ICL, Lonza, Olin Corporation., Lenntech B.V., and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

