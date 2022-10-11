TribalScale Rebuilds ArriveCan App and Proposes Canadian Technology Consortium

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 7, 2022, the Canadian government revealed that it had spent $54 million on the ArriveCan app, a tool used for travelers to upload their mandatory health information in relation to COVID-19 measures. Many top players in the country's tech industry were taken back by the development costs that the Canadian government was charged. In an effort to showcase the prowess of Canada's tech community, the Toronto-based digital innovation lab TribalScale came together over the weekend and held a voluntary hackathon to rebuild ArriveCan.

Sheetal Jaitly, CEO of TribalScale, said, "Our team wanted to use this as an opportunity for change. The goal of this was to show how smart and talented the Canadian tech community is and offer up a new resource to help with the procurement of technology services for the Canadian government."

TribalScale wrapped up its hackathon on Oct. 10, 2022. After two days of work, the team was able to recreate the ArriveCan app and it will be releasing the Git and a full demo tomorrow afternoon. Here's a quick video preview of what has been built so far. TribalScale was able to deliver the following features:

Sign-up flow

Created ability to add travel documents

Created ability to add additional traveler profiles to accounts

Ability to save travelers' details for future trips

Ability to complete declaration forms (approximately a dozen questions)

Ability to input trip information; integration with API for list of airport options

Created placeholder to scan Passport or PR Card to add traveler details

List of linked traveler resources

TribalScale is also taking on the initiative of forming The Canadian Technology Consortium. "We are forming this consortium of leaders in digital to be a free advisory resource for the Canadian government at all levels across the country on any digital questions now or in the future. Let's bring capital efficiency and productivity to our digital ecosystem within the government. We are encouraging leaders from the Canadian tech community to apply now," said Jaitly.

The first meeting of this consortium will take place this Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:45 a.m. Jaitly explained, "We envision this resource to be a long-term solution to support for all levels of Canadian government. TribalScale's mission statement is Right The Future and this is another way we can help do just that."

TribalScale is a global innovation firm that helps enterprises adapt and thrive in the digital era.

