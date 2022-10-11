Pong Heroes Announces the Launch of First-Ever Pong Heroes Tournament

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pong Heroes, tribute to the legendary first game ever has announced the launch of the first-ever Pong Heroes tournament with almost $10,000 to be won. Looking back on the past two years, one thing is for certain, blockchain technology has shown its promising effects on the explosive growth of Web3 gaming. Throughout 2021 game-after-game displayed record performances; with the market decline in 2022, every major player in the gaming industry has seen an opportunity to build; and in 2023, nothing other than another gaming bull run can be expected. Cue: Pong Heroes, an experienced team building something very special.

CEO and young business professional, Henri Eiche, has stated that “Pong Heroes is the reintroduction of the legendary first game ever, to the blockchain;” referring to the game as “an addictive simple game with a social aspect to bring people together.” This homage to classic gaming that so many know, and love, is just the tip of the iceberg. Pong Heroes is utilizing blockchain technology to capitalize upon three major benefits that Web2 gamers have been deprived of: asset ownership, interoperability, and the ability to earn an income while simply playing a game.

Introducing new and exciting game mechanics, such as power-ups, pets, and level obstacles allows for a new depth of strategies and competitive multiplayer gameplay, positioning Pong Heroes to be a dominant force in the mobile gaming and casual gaming markets. But the Pong Heroes team didn’t stop there, looking to accentuate the power of community, the project is building out a 2.5D style metaverse referred to as “Digital Virtual Rooms.” Within this component, players will be able to explore their environment and interact with other players, initiating battle in the 2D Pong Heroes minigame.

This iteration of gameplay and a metaverse environment is the first step, in a powerful process of continued release and development. CMO, Mark Voronov, has stated that “while we intend to dominate the market in mobile and casual gaming with fun and simple gameplay, we are aware of what the big players in this space are doing. To extend our audience and bring forth the best possible user experiences for a wide array of gamers, we are also building out a 3D metaverse model in our Digital Virtual Rooms. With that, additional minigames will come, including an FPS-style of game we are working on, that is family-friendly and highly innovative.”

With major triple “A” studios diving into the Web3 ecosystem, this experienced team knows exactly how to stay ahead of curve. Other core team members: CTO, David Ryabchikov; CCO, Anthony Francis; and CAO, Melanie D have extensive resumes in the Web3 space having led extraordinarily successful gaming and NFT projects. One of these projects was the innovate racing game, Coinracer, having peaked at a $65 million valuation it exemplified the team’s ability to introduce innovation to the Web3 gaming market.

In addition to the perfect business model and roadmap for the project, the team is highly active and engaging across Web3 gaming communities. Establishing roles as key opinion leaders in space, the team often participates in AMAs and Twitter Spaces where gamers and game developers are gathered to discuss the future of the Web3 gaming space. A recent example of this was the Play-to-Learn GameFiganza that brought in around 300 project leaders and avid Web3 gamers, that included representatives from partnered projects such as: Big Time, Undead Blocks, Coinracer Reloaded, and Blockstars.

To participate in the tournament, visit: https://pong-tournaments.web.app

To learn more about Pong Heroes, visit: www.pongheroes.io

Twitter: www.twitter.com/pongheroes

Telegram: www.t.me/pongheroes

