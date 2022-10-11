Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Opens New Canary Island Office

Paphos, Cyprus, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The established private wealth management firm has announced the opening of a new office location in the Canary Islands, complementing the existing provision in Spain, ensuring expats in the EU have region-specific advice and support.

Local Expat Financial Advice from an International Team

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management is an international firm providing quality advisory services in a range of locations. European hubs include Belgium, Malta, Portugal and Spain, alongside the headquarters in Cyprus and now the new Canary Island service in Tenerife, headed up by Private Client Manager, Adele Thomas. The European locations underpin Chase Buchanan’s global advisory positions that also include the US and Canada.

Chase Buchanan, Private Wealth Manager, Adele Thomas said, ‘I am delighted to now be working with Chase Buchanan, opening a private wealth management service for those living locally in Tenerife and the Canary Islands. Many of the larger outfits have now left the area, supporting their existing clients from mainland Spain, but we know that local advice and a personal service is as important as ever.”

From their new Canary Island office, Adele and the Chase Buchanan Wealth Management team are available to work with expats looking to restructure assets, establish an estate management plan, review their investment portfolio or make plans for retirement and other major life events. They offer a full range of financial advisory services to expatriates from any country of origin now resident in Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, Tenerife and the smaller islands within the archipelago.

Canary Islands Wealth Management Services

The company focuses on personal advice and local knowledge, with an in-house tax advisory team and specialists in each regional location providing up-to-date, accurate and detailed guidance to support clients in understanding national and global legislation and regulations.

Tax regulations differ between mainland Spain and the Canary Islands, including variations in indirect and consumer taxes. The company advises that expatriates in this region should seek on-the-ground advice to avoid receiving generalised guidance that is not specific to their place of residence. There are multiple complexities for foreign nationals living overseas due to cross-border taxation, dual nationality and tax residency rules.

Group CEO, Lee Eldridge said, ‘The Canary Islands represents a further step for Chase Buchanan to provide local knowledge across the globe. Trusted advice made simple isn’t just a motto, but more of a mantra, and one we intend to deliver to new locations with local demand. We are delighted to welcome Adele onboard, her passion, experience and local understanding is a great combination for the Islands.”

Please visit the to download free expat tax guides, more information about team locations, services and other complementary guides covering a range of knowledge areas around tax advice, expatriate residency and retirement.

Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Chase Buchanan Ltd

+357 2501 0455