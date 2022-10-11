Bone Therapeutics SA: Transparency notification received from S.F.P.I/F.P.I.M

English French

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 11 October 2022, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that it has received a transparency notification from S.F.P.I (Société Fédérale de Participation et d’Investissement)/F.P.I.M (Federale Participatien en Investeringsmaatschappij) dated 04 October 2022. The transparency notification indicates the shareholdings held by S.F.P.I/F.P.I.M have passively crossed below the threshold of 5%.

The notification dated 04 October 2022 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: S.F.P.I/F.P.I.M – Belgian State

Transaction date: 29 September 2022

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 23,835,971

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Belgian State 0 0 0% S.F.P.I/F.P.I.M 416,406 1,165,380 4.89% Total voting rights 416,406 1,165,380 4.89%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: The Belgian State controls 100% of S.F.P.I/F.P.I.M.





The notification can be consulted on the website of Bone Therapeutics, under the heading “Shareholder Information”.

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. Currently Bone Therapeutics is concentrating specifically on the development of its most advanced clinical asset, the allogeneic cell therapy platform, ALLOB.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Its leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.

