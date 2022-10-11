MCH Group | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR | Ergebnis der Bezugsrechtsemission

German French English





Ergebnis der Bezugsrechtsemission der MCH Group AG

Bezugsrechtsangebot bringt Bruttoerlös von CHF 76.9 Mio.

Im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots der MCH Group AG konnten insgesamt 16'183'796 neue Namenaktien platziert werden, was rund 87 % der angebotenen Namenaktien entspricht. Die MCH Group erhält durch die Ausgabe der Namenaktien zu einem Bezugspreis von CHF 4.75 je neue Namenaktie einen Bruttoerlös im Umfang von gesamthaft CHF 76.9 Mio. (inkl. CHF 0.6 Mio. aus Ausübung eigener Bezugsrechte der MCH Group AG).

Damit wird sich nach Vollzug der Kapitalerhöhung die Anzahl ausgegebener Namenaktien auf insgesamt 31'053'147 Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 1.00 erhöhen, was einem Aktienkapital von CHF 31'053'147.00 entspricht. Der Vollzug der Kapitalerhöhung ist für den 12. Oktober 2022 vorgesehen. Die Lieferung und der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien sind für den 13. Oktober 2022 geplant.

Die MCH Group verfügt auch nach Vollzug dieser Bezugsrechtsemission über ein stabiles, langfristig ausgerichtetes Ankeraktionariat: Lupa Systems wird künftig 38.52 % des Aktienkapitals halten, der Kanton Basel-Stadt 37.52 %. Im Weiteren werden der Kanton und die Stadt Zürich 1.50 % halten. Die MCH Group AG hat die Bezugsrechte für ihre eigenen Aktien ausgeübt und erwirbt in der Bezugsrechtsemission 125'000 neue Namenaktien (gesamthaft künftig 0.72 % des Aktienkapitals). Die weiteren Aktionäre werden rund 21.74 % des Aktienkapitals halten.

Der Verwaltungsrat und das Management der MCH Group freuen sich über den Erfolg der Bezugsrechtsemission und ihren Erlös, der zur Rückzahlung der im Mai 2023 anstehenden Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 100 Mio. verwendet werden wird. Andrea Zappia, Präsident des Verwaltungsrats: "Wir bedanken uns bei den bestehenden und neuen Aktionärinnen und Aktionären für das entgegengebrachte Vertrauen. Wir sind davon überzeugt, auf diesem soliden Fundament das Unternehmen in eine erfolgreiche Zukunft zu führen."

Die Strategie der MCH Group ist auf die markt- und kundenorientierte Kreation und Kombination physischer und digitaler Dienstleistungen im Bereich Experience Marketing ausgerichtet. Ihr Ziel ist es, die Bereitstellung von innovativen Plattformen in verschiedenen nationalen und internationalen Segmenten weiter auszubauen, das Angebot individueller Dienstleistungen inhaltlich und geographisch zu erweitern und die Auslastung ihrer eigenen Infrastrukturen in Basel und Zürich nachhaltig zu steigern.









