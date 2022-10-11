AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED (NYSE: AZRE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)

Did you lose money on investments in Azure Power Global Limited? If so, please visit Azure Power Global Limited Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZRE) between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Azure sells renewable power in India on long-term fixed price contracts. The Company operates approximately 45 utility scale projects.

Plaintiff alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure’s plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s internal controls and procedures were not effective; and (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” During the Company’s review of these allegations, Azure “discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and “also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.61, or 44%, to close at $5.85 per share on August 29, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 31, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

