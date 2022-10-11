invIOs to present at upcoming industry and investor conferences

VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announces its participation at three upcoming industry and investor conferences: BIO-Europe, Inv€$tival Showcase and the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference.



BIO-Europe

24-26 October 2022, Leipzig, Germany

Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO, and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, will be on site and available for meetings. Peter Llewellyn-Davies will also speak on a panel discussion about innovation in the life sciences sector in Austria.

A digital company presentation by Peter Llewellyn-Davies is available now online via the event partnering system.

Panel discussion : “Austria – Where innovation moves mountains!”

24 October at 2:00 pm CEST, Exhibition Hall Stage

To request a meeting at the event in Leipzig or during virtual partnering on 1-4 November, please use the partneringONE® system.

Inv€$tival Showcase

14 November 2022, London

Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Mario Kuttke, Head of Cell Therapy, will be in London and available for 1-on-1 meetings. Peter Llewellyn-Davies will present invIOs’s cell therapy platform, EPiC, and pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical assets on the Biotech Late Growth Stage.

Company presentation : 14 November at 2:15 pm GMT

To request a meeting with invIOs, please use the LSX 1:1 partnering system.

Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

15-17 November 2022, London

Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Mario Kuttke will attend the conference and are available for meetings. To set up a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform for intracellularly modifying gene expression, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting using their own fresh immune cells. Once clinically validated, this novel concept will allow access to and treatment for indications not previously addressable by immunotherapy. The first EPiC-based candidate, APN401, is already being evaluated in human patients.

APN401 is the first candidate treatment that leverages the EPiC platform. It is a first-in-class out-patient approach to strengthen immune reactivity by targeting the intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b. APN401 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

INV441, the second candidate from the EPiC platform, is a tumor-specific cell therapy that targets Cbl-b to activate local, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). It is in pre-clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

Thirdly, INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate designed to activate anti-tumour immune responses. It addresses a novel, undisclosed IO target.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contacts

invIOs

Peter Morley

Head of Communications

T +43 1 8656577 121

Email: investors@invios.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

T +49 89 210 228 0

Email: invios@mc-services.eu