Delisting of Boskalis effective as per 9 November 2022

Papendrecht, 11 October 2022



With reference to the joint press release by Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) and HAL Holding N.V. dated 30 September 2022, Boskalis announces that Euronext Amsterdam has approved the delisting of the ordinary shares in the capital of Boskalis (the Shares) from Euronext Amsterdam.

Delisting of the Shares will be effective on 9 November 2022. The last trading day of the Shares shall therefore be 8 November 2022, bringing an end to a public listing of more than 51 years. Reference is made to sections 5.9(b) (Buy-Out, Delisting and amendment of the Articles of Association as per Delisting) and 5.10(a) (Liquidity and market value; Delisting) of the offer memorandum dated 23 June 2022.

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

