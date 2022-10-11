Finnish Swedish English

11 October 2022 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia and CGI enter strategic cooperation

Aktia Bank Plc and IT service provider CGI Finland Ltd have signed an agreement on strategic cooperation whereby a joint venture now being established between Aktia and CGI will provide Aktia with a significant part of the maintenance and development services for Aktia's banking business IT systems in the future. The cooperation supports Aktia's strategic objectives to develop its banking business and services and to be the leading wealth manager bank in Finland. With the partnership, some 50 Aktia IT service specialists will be transferred to the joint venture before the end of the year. At the same time, a significant part of the capacity and data centre services of Aktia's banking business will be transferred to CGI.

Aktia estimates that the strategic cooperation will also contribute to cost savings of several million euros over the contract period of at least five years. A part of this will be used to develop digital services.

“The strategic partnership with CGI is part of the long-term product and service development in Aktia. We have already reformed our basic banking system and we are constantly building upon it. The cooperation now being established will further strengthen Aktia customers’ banking services and speed up the development of new and competitive products and services. We will strengthen and develop IT operations and, together with our strategic partner, ensure the delivery and development capacity of scalable banking services according to Aktia's needs. The cooperation also improves access to critical IT staff and thus contributes to ensuring that Aktia's services meet the requirements of regulation and risk management in the changing financial sector in the future,” says Sari Leppänen, Chief Information Officer at Aktia.

“We are grateful for Aktia’s confidence and partnership. This is an important contract for CGI with a total value of approximately EUR 50 million. Our strong local industry and IT expertise, as well as our global network of experts, will provide the necessary scalability and ability to support Aktia in achieving their business goals. We will fulfil our service promise, making optimum use of our international expertise,” says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, CEO of CGI Finland.

