Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 40

Company announcement no. 35

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 40, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,527,000 125,393,652 03 October 2022 23,000 81.66 1,878,180 04 October 2022 22,000 85.69 1,885,180 05 October 2022 19,000 85.76 1,629,440 06 October 2022 19,000 84.94 1,613,860 07 October 2022 18,000 85.04 1,530,720 Total week 40 101,000 8,537,380 Total accumulated 1,628,000 133,931,032

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.719.771 treasury shares, equal to 1,40 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

