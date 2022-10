English Danish

Further to the Corporate Announcement of 20 June 2022, Jyske Bank A/S announces that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved Jyske Bank A/S’ acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s and Stadshypotek AB’s business activities in Denmark.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44.

