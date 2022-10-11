English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

11 October 2022 10.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on 27 October 2022

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on Thursday 27 October 2022 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 27 October 2022 at 10.30 am Finnish time. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

Conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. https://call.vsy.io/access-8002

Webcast:

To access the audio webcast go to https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2022-q3

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

