PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4me has just released its latest SCRUM functionalities. Software development teams no longer need other tools to plan, track and manage their agile software development projects. With everything available on one platform, 4me removes the barriers between Service Management and Software Development and streamlines an organization around end-to-end processes.

Solid service management practices, product backlogs, sprints, agile boards, release workflows integrated with the CI/CD pipeline, and project management: it is all available on the 4me platform, seamlessly integrated.

The benefits of one platform for all

Too often, software development teams and service management teams are working on their own platform (in silos) with their own stand-alone solutions. For the business, this can become quite confusing. Where should they go with their questions, requirements, and issues in such a scattered landscape?

4me brings the users, the service desk, the service management teams, and all software development teams together on one platform. A single solution that can handle requests, projects, releases, and all SCRUM-related activities. One single point of contact for all questions, requirements, and issues. The service desk can hand over any requirements and user stories from the business to the right (software development) team.

With the one platform and 4me's agile service-centric architecture, enterprises establish a service culture in their organization, optimizing customer experience. Thanks to end-to-end transparency, management is in complete control of costs, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"For a complete, agile, and collaborative service management platform like 4me, the integration of service management and agile software development is only logical. The business should never have to worry if they addressed the right team or person with a request, including the services the software development team has on offer. With backlogs, story points, agile boards, and the new SCRUM functionality in 4me, developers can plan, track and manage their agile software development projects in one tool, reducing complexity and cutting costs in the process. And managing this all-on-one service-centric platform will most definitely optimize customer experience and productivity." - Cor Winkler Prins, founder and CEO of 4me

SCRUM webinar on October 20

4me has organized a webinar about the 4me platform and the new SCRUM functionalities on Oct. 20. Those interested can register here.

More information about service management and agile software development in 4me can be found on the 4me website.

About 4me|The Complete Service Management Platform

4me® combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, enabling all internal departments, such as IT, HR, and Facilities, as well as external managed service providers, to work seamlessly with each other. At the same time, 4me provides complete visibility and control of service cost and quality.

Contact Information:

Gertje Bosma

Content Strategist

gertje.bosma@4me.com



Related Images











Image 1: 4me | The Complete Service Management Platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment