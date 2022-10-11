Global Acne Medication Markets Analysis Report 2022: A $14.25+ Billion Market by 2030 - Significant Market Potential in Untapped Developing Countries

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acne Medication Market by Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At an estimated value of over USD 10.08 billion in 2021, the Global Acne Medication Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.4% and valued at over USD 14.26 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030

Acne is the most common skin conditions typically caused by changes in structures of the skin. It affects almost millions of adolescents around the globe.

Hence, there is huge demand for topical as well as oral acne medication. Topical medication includes creams, gels, and ointments that consist of retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. On the other hand, oral acne medication is relatively more effective where moderate to severe acne do not respond to topical agents.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Numerous factors such as changing hormone levels, rising teenage population, and growing adoption of skincare products significantly drive the growth of global acne medication market. In addition, excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands and unhygienic lifestyle causes the occurrence of acne, thus impacting positively on the market growth.

However, side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema or skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications is expected to hamper growth of the market.

On the contrary, increased R&D in skin care along with the high market potential across untapped emerging countries is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth. Further, growing occurrence and severity of acne is one of the major factors that will fuel the market size during forecast period

Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the surge in use of skin care products and increased awareness about natural acne medication has propelled the demand for acne medication across this region.

However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to the factors such as up surge in healthcare expenditure and higher demand for acne therapeutics across developing countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Maximum growth opportunities make the Acne Medication market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and many more.

A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Ortho Dermatologics, announced that ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion is available commercially to health care professionals across the U.S. ARAZLO is the tazarotene acne treatment medicine which is available in lotion formulation.

Also, in February 2020, Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced the development of Seysara (sarecycline), the advanced tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The product is expected to be submitted to National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023.

Scope of the Report

Global Acne Medication Market- By Therapeutic Class

Retinoids

Topical & combination retinoids

Oral retinoid (Isotretinoin)

Antibiotics

Topical & combination antibiotics

Oral antibiotics

Benzoyl Peroxide

Salicylic Acid

Others

Global Acne Medication Market - By Formulation

Topical Medications

Oral Medications

Global Acne Medication Market - By Type

Prescription Medicines

Over-The-Counter Medicines

Global Acne Medication Market - By Acne Type

Non-Inflammatory Acne

Inflammatory Acne

Global Acne Medication Market - By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Acne Medication Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Remaining Countries

