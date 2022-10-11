2022 Strategic Profile of Tembici: Today's Single Major Player in the Latin American Bikesharing Market - Business Model, Value Proposition, and Partner Ecosystem

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Tembici" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a strategic overview of the company's business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which factors, both internal and external, are driving its success and growth. In addition, this research service explores challenges that Tembici is likely to face in the immediate future and during the long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.

Latin America welcomed its first bikesharing systems in the early 2010s. Ever since, the regional fleet has grown to more than 45,000 units. City governments have played a big part in developing this industry, with many public system initiatives under their management.

Tembici was an early entrant in Brazil during the industry's formative years, and over the course of a decade, it has become the market leader. Operating an active fleet of more than 18,000 pedal and electric bikes, Tembici is at the forefront of bikesharing expansion in Latin America, with a consolidated presence in more than 10 cities across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tembici

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

Key Findings

Tembici's Growth

Tembici's Future Business Model - Micromobility for All

SWOT Analysis

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

4. Bikesharing Landscape in Latin America

LATAM Bikesharing Landscape

5. Company Overview

Introduction to Tembici

Regional Presence

Regional Strategy

Tembici's Business Model

Tembici's Business Plan

Short-term Goals versus Long-term Vision

Bikesharing Business - Competitive Scenario

Entering a New City - Process and Sustainability

Tembici - Key Performance Indicators

SWOT Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6. Funding and Growth

Funding of Tembici - Timeline

Tembici's Growth

7. Key Success Factors for Tembici in LATAM

Key Success Factors - Environmental Factors

Key Success Factors - Impact of Mega Trends

8. Overview of Tembici's Partner Ecosystem and Opportunities in the Value Chain

Acquisitions

Partnerships

iFood Pedal - Partnership with iFood

Partnership Opportunities - Customer Base

Partnership Opportunities - Sustainability

Partnership Opportunities - Innovation and Technology

Partnership Opportunities - Big Data

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Tembici's Future Business Model - Micromobility for All

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Business Diversification through Micromobility

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Tourism

Conclusions and Future Outlook

10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

