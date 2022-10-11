2022 Strategic Profile of Tembici: Today's Single Major Player in the Latin American Bikesharing Market - Business Model, Value Proposition, and Partner Ecosystem

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Tembici" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a strategic overview of the company's business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which factors, both internal and external, are driving its success and growth. In addition, this research service explores challenges that Tembici is likely to face in the immediate future and during the long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.
Latin America welcomed its first bikesharing systems in the early 2010s. Ever since, the regional fleet has grown to more than 45,000 units. City governments have played a big part in developing this industry, with many public system initiatives under their management.
Tembici was an early entrant in Brazil during the industry's formative years, and over the course of a decade, it has become the market leader. Operating an active fleet of more than 18,000 pedal and electric bikes, Tembici is at the forefront of bikesharing expansion in Latin America, with a consolidated presence in more than 10 cities across the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tembici
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Key Findings
- Tembici's Growth
- Tembici's Future Business Model - Micromobility for All
- SWOT Analysis
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
4. Bikesharing Landscape in Latin America
- LATAM Bikesharing Landscape
5. Company Overview
- Introduction to Tembici
- Regional Presence
- Regional Strategy
- Tembici's Business Model
- Tembici's Business Plan
- Short-term Goals versus Long-term Vision
- Bikesharing Business - Competitive Scenario
- Entering a New City - Process and Sustainability
- Tembici - Key Performance Indicators
- SWOT Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
6. Funding and Growth
- Funding of Tembici - Timeline
- Tembici's Growth
7. Key Success Factors for Tembici in LATAM
- Key Success Factors - Environmental Factors
- Key Success Factors - Impact of Mega Trends
8. Overview of Tembici's Partner Ecosystem and Opportunities in the Value Chain
- Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- iFood Pedal - Partnership with iFood
- Partnership Opportunities - Customer Base
- Partnership Opportunities - Sustainability
- Partnership Opportunities - Innovation and Technology
- Partnership Opportunities - Big Data
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Tembici's Future Business Model - Micromobility for All
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Business Diversification through Micromobility
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Tourism
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
