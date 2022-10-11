Planetarium Labs successfully sells out 3,000 original PFP NFTs

Singapore, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, the community-driven Web3 game company, have successfully sold out its 3,000 original PFP NFT series called D:CC (De:Centralized Cat) based on its popular decentralized MMORPG, Nine Chronicles. Launched on September 23rd, the minting of D:CC NFTs ended with nearly 500 unique owners eager to become a member of the Nine Chronicles Community. The successful minting of the D:CC’s NFT stood out among NFT projects during the crypto winter in which not many projects sell out.

Out of a total supply of 3,000 unique NFTs, 2,800 NFTs were allocated for the stages of minting, including minting exclusive for existing Nine Chronicles players, collaborations, and partnerships. 200 remained for the team. The candidates for minting were chosen via applications to the “Pionyan Programs” (pioneer + nyan), determined by their participation and engagement within the Nine Chronicles community. The NFTs were priced at 999 WNCG (Wrapped Nine Chronicles Gold), a 1:1 NCG-backed ERC-20 token native to the ecosystem of Nine Chronicles.

The D:CC’s NFT project unlocks exclusive features to owners, including rewards, benefits, special in-game items, and an invitation to alter their identity within the Nine Chronicles multiverse. Moreover, the NFT holders will receive special roles within the community and have access to additional and exclusive cryptocurrencies, vote on future collaborations, and more in the expansive Nine Chronicles world.



D:CC NFT project is just one of the first steps of Planetarium Labs’ mission to expand its creative platform and gaming ecosystem with its collaborative community. The company plans to launch more NFT projects in the future themed around Nine Chronicles as they continue to play a pioneering role in open-source decentralized blockchain games.

About Nine Chronicles

Nine Chronicles is a decentralized, open-source, free-to-play MMORPG based on Norse mythology and the first title to be developed with Libplanet. Nine Chronicles is run on a peer-to-peer network of players without requiring any central server to host. The entire game, from crafting an item to complex battles, takes place fully on-chain. Nine Chronicles is governed by its community and supported by a complex economy where supply and demand are the greatest currencies.

To learn more about Nine Chronicles, visit Nine Chronicles' Twitter, Discord, and Medium

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a community-driven Web3 game company that believes that communities can create infinite possibilities through decentralized innovations and strives to empower massively multiplayer online games with creative freedom and player governance. The company recently raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands. Planetarium Labs is partnered with the industry's leading companies, including Binance, Ubisoft, The Sandbox, Wemade, Hashed, Sfermion, IDEO COLAB, XLGAMES, and SAMSUNG NEXT.



