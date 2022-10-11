Global Action Figure Toys Market Is Expected to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global action figure toys market generated $9.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.0 Billion Market Size in 2031 $15.3 Billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 246 Segments covered Material Type, Age group, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Innovation in toys Expansion of retail channels Rise in disposable income of consumers Opportunities The emergence of educational, interactive, and multi-functional toys Restraints The emergence of smart phones

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of a majority of factories and manufacturing units, hampering the overall production and sales of the action figure toys market.

Furthermore, a shortage of raw materials posed challenges for the stakeholders in the industry. However, players who were sourcing materials locally were in a much better position.

With the pandemic receding, the market is back on its way to recovery.



The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global action figure toys market based on material type, age group, gender, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on material type, the plastic material segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global action figure toys market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the silicon material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By age group, the 5 to 10 years segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global action figure toys market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the above 10 years segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on gender, the boys segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global action figure toys market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the neutral segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global action figure toys market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the online channels segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of supermarket hypermarket, departmental stores, and others.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global action figure toys market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global action figure toys market analyzed in the research include Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., LEGO System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys Limited, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.

The report analyzes these key players of the global action figure toys market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.