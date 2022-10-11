Flashing Tape Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flashing tape market was estimated at $2.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.0 Billion Market Size in 203 $3.7 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 344 Segments Covered Adhesive Type, Substrate Type, End-user Industry, and Region. Drivers Increase in investments in building infrastructures Opportunities Rise in awareness for eco-friendly products Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits and usage of flashing tape



Covid-19 Scenario-

Decrease in investments in building infrastructure in both the developed and developing economies impacted the global flashing tape market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the restrictions were lifted for the automotive, packaging, electronics, and manufacturing sectors, the market started recovering at a slow & steady pace.

The global flashing tape market is analyzed across adhesive type, substrate type, end-user industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on adhesive type, the acrylic segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on substrate type, the metals segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the building and construction segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global flashing tape market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global flashing tape market report include Acme Supplies Limited, Aggarwal Brothers, Asian Paints, Bostik, DuPont, H.B. Fuller, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co., Vijay Agency, 3M Company, Isoltema Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, Omega Rubber Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Scapa Group plc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

