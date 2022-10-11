Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Accepta, AquaPulse Systems and CDG Environmental Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chlorine dioxide market size reached US$ 945.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,265.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is a volatile chemical compound that consists of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor at room temperature that dissolves in water. It is usually produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate and is commonly used as an antimicrobial agent in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water and washing vegetables and fruits.
It is also utilized as a selective oxidizer and is used as an alternative to chlorine in water treatment solutions. Chlorine dioxide is effective over a broad pH range, neutralizes phenols and their derivatives and is less corrosive. As a result, it is extensively used in industrial water treatment, medical, pulp and paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage applications.
Chlorine Dioxide Market Trends:
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chlorine dioxide is widely used for treating wastewater and removing the turbidity from water as it is a powerful disinfectant for bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is favoring the market growth. Chlorine dioxide is widely used as a bleaching agent to produce paper with high brightness.
Moreover, the increasing utilization of biocide technology is providing a thrust to the market growth. The technology is based on chlorine dioxide to treat industrial cooling water systems and provide safety interlocks, real-time monitoring and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the food and beverage industry to control pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, along with the extensive product utilization to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accepta LLC, AquaPulse Systems, CDG Environmental LLC, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, Sabre Technologies LLC, Tecme Srl and Vasu Chemicals LLP.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global chlorine dioxide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chlorine dioxide market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global chlorine dioxide market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Method
7.1 Electrolytic Method
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Chemical Method
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Industrial Water Treatment
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pulp and Paper Processing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Medical
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Food and Beverages
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accepta LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 AquaPulse Systems
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 CDG Environmental LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Ecolab Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Grundfos Pumps Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 ProMinent GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Sabre Technologies LLC
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Tecme Srl
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Vasu Chemicals LLP
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
