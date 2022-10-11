PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient, and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. This will be the first PetMedic location in the Mid-Atlantic and fifth overall.

The clinic is staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members.

Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, founder and chief medical officer of PetMedic, commented, "We are thrilled to be offering veterinary urgent care in Virginia. The need for urgent care in the veterinary space is high to alleviate burnout in our teams and to provide a stronger continuum of care. Pet parents love the after-hours and weekend options, and our healthcare network appreciates the extra hands when they're overloaded. It's a win-win for the community in every respect."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and client-centric approach is a top priority for all PetMedic clinics.

