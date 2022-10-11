RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • CD Genomics
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GenXPro GmbH
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • LC Sciences
  • Merck KGaA
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Sequentia Biotech SL
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth
  • Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling
  • Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector
  • Progressive Growth of Omics Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market
  • The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology
  • RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases
  • Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research
  • Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth
  • The Evolution of scRNA-seq
  • Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing
  • scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases
  • SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease
  • Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground
  • Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth
  • inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth
  • Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth
  • Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis
  • Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity
  • Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth
  • RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects
  • Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes
  • Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets
  • Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities
  • Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth
  • Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells
  • Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis
  • RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data
  • Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies
  • Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewj32x

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Polymerase Chain Reaction
                            
                            
                                RNA
                            
                            
                                RNA Interference
                            
                            
                                RNA Sequencing
                            
                            
                                Toxicogenomics
                            
                            
                                Transcriptome
                            
                            
                                Transcriptomics
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data