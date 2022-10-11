Global Biopesticides Market Size to grow USD 17.34 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 9.6%

New York, United States , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopesticides Market Size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 17.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Biopesticides are specific forms of pesticides made from natural substances like bacteria, animals, plants, and minerals. The common pests that attack pulses, commercial crops, grains, oil seeds, cereals, ornamental crops, fruits, and vegetables are managed and controlled by applying these microbe-based biopesticides. Canola oil and baking soda are two examples of biopesticides that have pesticide uses. 970 biopesticide products are now registered with the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC). Two important growth areas for biopesticides are seed treatments and soil enhancements. Fungicidal and bio-fungicidal seed treatments must be used to combat soil-borne fungal infections that cause seed rots, damping-off, root rot, and seedling blights. With their assistance, fungal infections inside the seed and those on the seed's surface, can be controlled. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States controls managing pesticides to ensure they don’t negatively harm people or the environment. The EPA's Biopesticides and Pollution Prevention Division oversees all Biopesticides and Pollution Prevention Division (BPPD). The leading competitors in the biopesticides industry are engaged in competition because of the significant expenses associated with creating new synthetic crop protection agents. Biopesticide demand has surged because of the delay in the introduction of chemical pesticides, which has allowed big firms to work on developing more ecologically acceptable alternatives. The fact that biological products have a short shelf life and a significant risk of contamination is one of their key drawbacks. Culture mediums, the physiological status of the microorganisms at harvest, sunlight exposure, temperature control during storage, and water activity are other problematic aspects that impact their shelf life.

Browse key industry insights spread across 197 pages with 137 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Biopesticides Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (BioHerbicides, Bio Insecticides, Bionematicides, BioFungicides, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Soil Spray), By Source (Biochemicals, Microbials, and Beneficial Insects), and By Crop Type (Grains & Oil Seeds, Fruits & vegetables, Cereals, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

This research report categorizes the biopesticide market based on various segments and regions, forecasts revenue growth, and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the biopesticides market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the market's competitive landscape. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the biopesticides market.

Based on the Product, the biopesticides market is categorized into BioHerbicides, Bio Insecticides, Bionematicides, BioFungicides, and Others. The bioinsecticide market is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR because bioinsecticides are more effective than standard insecticides. The product's promising prospects in agriculture, particularly concerning shielding plants and crops from pests that might be damaging, have also helped to boost market demand.

Based on Application, the Biopesticides Market is categorized into seed treatment, foliar spray, and soil spray. The foliar spray segment is expected to account for the largest revenue in the market as foliar spray application is becoming more popular because of the immediate plant response and superior efficiency. The expanding usage of foliar spray for crop protection due to its straightforward availability of spray ingredients and simplicity of administration has increased the demand for biopesticides.

Based on region, the Biopesticides Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share in the market in 2021. Conventional products' fall due to registration or product performance issues is one of the key factors impacting market adoption. Many companies, including Marrone Bio Innovations and FMC Corporation, are focusing on research to create products with superior active ingredients.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030 due to the presence of large agricultural operations in developing countries such as China and India. Also, the accessibility of numerous variants of predator and microbial biopesticides for distinct insects, pests, and contaminants that consumers favor for protecting their crops. Moreover, the surge in demand for biopesticides in the agricultural sector of Asia-Pacific propels the demand for biopesticide products.

