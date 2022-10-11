Entertainment Robots Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Robots market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Entertainment Robots market during 2022-2028.
Entertainment Robots market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
Entertainment robots are developed for utilitarian purpose in domestic settings to entertain humans, especially children, elderly, guests, or clients. These robots are equipped with microphones, and can recognize voices and cameras to avoid obstacles and identify faces. They can converse, move, sing, dance, and interact with people. Entertainment Robots estimated at US$ 1566.1 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4380.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global Entertainment Robots Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Commercial Entertainment Robots
- Non-Commercial Entertainment Robots
- Entertainment Robots
Applications: -
- Gaming & Entertainment
- Athletic Sports
- Film and Television
- Others
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Hasbro
- Lego
- Mattel
- Sphero
- WowWee
- Aldebaran
- Bluefrog Robotics
- Modular Robotics
- Robobuilder
- Robotis
- Toshiba Machines
Key Benefits of Entertainment Robots Market Research: -
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Entertainment Robots Market
