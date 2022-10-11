Entertainment Robots Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Robots market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Entertainment Robots market during 2022-2028.

Entertainment Robots market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Entertainment robots are developed for utilitarian purpose in domestic settings to entertain humans, especially children, elderly, guests, or clients. These robots are equipped with microphones, and can recognize voices and cameras to avoid obstacles and identify faces. They can converse, move, sing, dance, and interact with people. Entertainment Robots estimated at US$ 1566.1 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4380.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Global Entertainment Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Commercial Entertainment Robots

Non-Commercial Entertainment Robots

Entertainment Robots

Applications: -

Gaming & Entertainment

Athletic Sports

Film and Television

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Hasbro

Lego

Mattel

Sphero

WowWee

Aldebaran

Bluefrog Robotics

Modular Robotics

Robobuilder

Robotis

Toshiba Machines

TOC of Entertainment Robots Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Global Market Production

3 Global Entertainment Robots Sales

4 Competition by Manufacturers

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

