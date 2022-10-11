Global Denim Fabric Market Size To Reach USD 29.4 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 4.4%.

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Denim Fabric Market size was valued at USD 18.1 Bn in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 29.4 Bn in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market share of global denim fabric market owing to attributable to an increase in consumer’s disposable income in developing nations and individuals rising standards of living.

The Nobel coronavirus is an unprecedented worldwide pandemic that has spread to over 180 nations and resulted in massive human and economic losses all over the world. Due to disruptions in the supply chain for denim fabric products, the denim fabric market has been significantly damaged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 period, increased raw material prices, particularly cotton and cotton yarn, reduced denim fabric output. Cotton and cotton yarn prices, for example, increased by 20-30 percent in December 2020 compared to March 2020, according to a report published by the Denim Manufacturers Association of India (DMAI). Furthermore, there is a significant shift in investment from other sectors to healthcare in order to limit the increase of novel coronavirus cases. In addition, due to the risk of infection among the staff, some denim fabric production enterprises and mills have closed or reduced their operations. This has temporarily slowed the denim fabric market's production rate.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Denim Fabric Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fabric Type (Raw, Sanforized, Crushed, Stretch, Vintage, Selvedge, and Others), By Raw Material (Cotton, Spandex, Polyester, and Others), By End-Use (Clothing, Homeware, Accessories & Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

According to an article released by Textile Value Chain, the total number of denim fabric mills operating in India has increased by 53.3 percent since 2012, to 46 in 2021 from 30 in 2012. As a result, there may be more affordable denim fabric available. In the coming years, this aspect is projected to propel the denim fabric industry forward. Furthermore, unbranded denim manufacturers account for a significant portion of denim fabric use. This may provide an extra boost to the denim fabric market's growth. Favored preference for denim amongst youth owing to boosting the sales of denim market. Increasing usage of denim products by women and millennials in smaller cities and rural areas is likely to propel the growth of the denim fabric market.

The raw segment dominated the global denim fabric market share owing to raw denim is also known as unwashed or dry denim. It has a lengthy lifespan, although the color fades with each wash. The cotton segment dominated the global denim fabric market share owing to cotton fabric has been used for apparel and home adornment since prehistoric times. It provides comfort and durability while also being less in weight. The homeware segment dominated the global denim fabric market share owing to surging usage of the denim used in the homeware & décor applications. Denim upholstery is a lesser-known use for the fabric.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market share of global denim fabric market owing to attributable to an increase in consumer’s disposable income in developing nations and individuals rising standards of living. The rising use of denim fabric in the production of a wide range of denim products such as jeans, shirts, jackets, and other denim products is a major market trend in the global market. Cotton's widespread availability has fueled the region's denim fabric market's expansion. Furthermore, preferential market access is a vital component boosting Bangladesh's textile sector, which has resulted in a huge increase in demand for denim fabric. Due to steady economic growth and urbanization, China is likely to maintain its supremacy over the predicted period. Increased government investment in innovative textiles, growing taste for luxury brands, and changing lifestyles are likely to propel India's textile and clothing industry into double digit growth.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global denim fabric market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. Companies Covered: Kontoor Brands, Inc., Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, Nandan Denim Ltd., Cone Denim LLC, Ha-Meem Group, KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD, UNITIN-INDUSTRIAS MORERA S.A., KAIHARA DENIM, Kuzgunlar, Nasel Textile, Kilim, Artistic Denim Mills, ISKO, Modern Denim Ltd., Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd. And Others.

