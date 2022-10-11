Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Demand for Geocells and Geo Roads for Construction to Propel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By GSM, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2023-2027
The market is expected to reach a volume of 4.5 million tonnes by 2027F, owing to the surging demands for the polypropylene based non-woven geotextile to manufacture various end-use products.
The non-woven geotextiles are used across various industries, including water filtration, agriculture, building and pavement construction, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, and more. They are also used in steep slopes, railroads, drainage systems, retaining walls, waterworks, and erosion control of sea embankments on compressible soil.
Non-woven geotextiles are porous geosynthetic materials created using soil, rock, or other geotechnical materials as a crucial component of a civil engineering project, structure, or system. The non-woven geotextiles are classified as sheets, webs, or batts of fabrics that are randomly or in a certain direction orientated.
The material's physical characteristics, such as its high tensile strength, effective permeability, and high melting point, make it useful for various construction-related fields. The filaments or short fibers are joined using a binder, such as glue, rubber, casein, latex, cellulose derivative, or a synthetic resin.
Drainage systems and erosion control applications are driving demand for non-woven geotextiles made of propylene. The non-woven fabric's separation, reinforcing, filtration, and other qualities make it an excellent choice for drainage treatment systems and soil erosion control systems.
Due to growing public concerns about keeping water bodies clean and sustaining marine life, there is an increasing demand for effective drainage systems and process waste before discharging it into water bodies. Besides, the growing application of non-woven geotextiles in healthcare for medical packaging, surgical gowns, drapes, wound dressings, etc., is also supporting the growth of the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.
Moreover, rising demand for geocells and geo roads for construction purposes due to their high absorption capacity is anticipated to propel the market growth.
Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market owing to increased demand for these materials in construction, agriculture, and automobile industries. Increasing urbanization and the rising occurrence of chronic disorders in the region are expected to boost the segment's growth.
