PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken subsidiary, Completes Acoustic Corer™ Survey for ONE-Dyas off the Dutch Coast

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), is pleased to announce that its PanGeo Subsea subsidiary has completed an Acoustic Coring campaign for ONE-Dyas in the North Sea. This is PanGeo’s second Acoustic Corer (AC) survey at ONE-Dyas’s GEMS development, supporting foundation engineering of the N05-A gas platforms.



The campaign took place during the summer aboard the M/V Dina Star. PanGeo was the prime contractor for the project. The scope of work was to acquire an acoustic core at each of the 6 legs of the platform foundation, and an additional core centered on the wellhead.

PanGeo high-resolution data will identify geohazards such as buried boulders of 0.3 meters diameter and larger to 40 meters below the seabed. PanGeo also correlated the acoustic data to pre-existing geotechnical data and extrapolated the geotechnical properties across the entire foundation footprint. PanGeo’s geoscientists will now assess the collected AC data to identify buried boulders that could cause pin-pile refusals and prevent additional costs and installation delays.

“We are very pleased to continue supporting ONE-Dyas on its GEMS region project,” says PanGeo’s CEO Moya Cahill. “Through technology enhancements, we have accelerated the Acoustic Corer data acquisition rate, reducing vessel time and delivering a more cost effective and carbon attractive solution to the industry. The AC solution continues to build momentum with its next campaign this fall in the neighboring waters of the Baltic.”

About GEMS

ONE-Dyas aims to deliver the first natural gas to Dutch and German households by the end of 2024. The N05-A project is part of the GEMS area, an area approximately 20 to 100 kilometres north of the Ems estuary in which ONE-Dyas is currently actively exploring in other gas fields in the North Sea.

