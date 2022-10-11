Through 2028, global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market size to showcase modest growth rate of 10.5%

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report on, global COVID-19 oral medicine market share is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, thereby amassing notable returns by the year 2028.

Additionally, it contains details on the key factors that have impacted the competitive dynamics as well as furnishes their contribution to the market revenues. The effect of COVID-19 on the corporate world during the assessment period is also discussed in the study.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5587036/





The industry growth is majorly driven by increasing demand for therapeutic solutions due to the outburst of COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising investment by prominent players.

For the unversed, a variety of drugs, including antivirals, monoclonal antibodies, and kinase inhibitors, can be used to treat COVID-19.

Citing an instance, Pfizer Inc. stated in June 2022 that it will increase its commitment to US manufacturing by investing USD 120 million at its Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility, allowing US-based manufacturing in support of its COVID-19 oral treatment, PAXLOVIDTM.

Market segment overview:

Based on drug class, the industry is divided into immune modulators, monoclonal antibodies, anticoagulant, antiviral, and others. Among these, the antiviral segment held a considerable market share in the recent past and is slated to register modest expansion during the assessment period.

In terms of distribution channel, worldwide COVID-19 oral medicine market is split into offline and online. On the basis of end-user, the industry is branched into home settings, clinics, hospitals, and others.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5587036/

Regional scope:

Speaking of regional landscape, the latest trends are studied across Middle East & Africa (Turkey, South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (ASEAN, Australia, South Korea, India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (France, UK, Germany, Spain, Nordic, Benelux, Italy, rest of western Europe) and North America (U.S. and Canada).

Competitive dashboard:

Coming to the competitive landscape, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Molecular Partners AG, Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics L.P., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc. are the leading players in global COVID-19 oral medicine industry.

These major players concentrate on a variety of growth tactics such as alliances, collaborations, geographic expansion, product launches, etc. in order to maintain their revenue share.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/covid-19-oral-medicine-market-investment-growth-opportunity-analysis-2019-2028

Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market, By Drug Class (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Immune Modulators

Monoclonal Antibodies

Anticoagulant

Antiviral

Others

Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Offline

Online

Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market, By End-User (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Home Settings

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2019-2028)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Molecular Partners AG

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics L.P.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Per Capita Income by Selected Countries

6.1.3. Healthcare Expenditure by Selected Region/Countries

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, and economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2. COVID-19 Oral Medicine Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global COVID-19 Oral Medicine Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By COVID-19 Oral Medicine Companies

9.2. By Region

9.3. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players in the areas ranging from the application, key end users, etc.

10. Regional Penetration of COVID-19 Oral Medicine

11. Pricing Analysis

12. Parent Market Overview: Global Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market

13. Segmental Analysis

14. Regional Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2030)

Global Covid-19 vaccine Market will be valued at approximately USD 25 billion in the year 2024. The growing government support for vaccine development and the increasing involvement of global organizations in the development of adequate vaccination facilities in endemic regions is anticipated to positively influence the sales of Coronavirus vaccine in the upcoming years. Moreover, the strong demand for coronavirus vaccine, the ongoing initiative initiatives by governments to procure the vaccine and the waves of infection is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Under the Patient Type segment, Covid-19 market for senior citizens is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to the focus of the governments to vaccinate the vulnerable population, manufacturing of vaccines being outsourced and also manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements will be pushing growth in the market for Covid-19 vaccine during the coming years.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.