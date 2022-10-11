Global Stealth Warfare Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Lockheed Martin; BAE Systems; Northrop Grumman; Saab; Boeing

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stealth Warfare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stealth warfare market is expected to grow from $8.99 billion in 2021 to $9.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The stealth warfare market is expected to grow to $13.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



North America was the largest region in the stealth wealth market in 2021. The regions covered in this stealth warfare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing year-on-year military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the stealth warfare market going forward. Military expenditure refers to the total expenditure spent by the central government of a country on the armed forces, which includes the army, navy, and air force for peacekeeping. Stealth warfare is technology that is helpful for the near detection of persons or vehicles that are used in warfare.

As a result, military expenditure increases the demand for military technology such as stealth warfare technology. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based independent resource on global security, total global military expenditure increased by 0.7% and reached $2113 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing year-on-year military expenditure is driving the stealth warfare market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the stealth warfare market. Major companies operating in the stealth warfare market are using new technologies such as long-range infrared sensing and stealth glass technology for the best results during stealth warfare.

For instance, in March 2022, Rostec, a Russian-based state-owned defence conglomerate operating in the stealth warfare market, launched stealth glass technology that improves aircraft cockpit glazing by 20% and also reduces the radar visibility of military aircraft. This stealth glass has special properties due to thin films of metal and metal oxides, and the engineering and design solutions improve the coating applied to the aircraft.



In January 2022, Leonardo, an Italian aerospace company, acquired Hensoldt for a deal amount of $689m (€606m). This acquisition enables Leonardo to establish a long-term presence in the German defence market and allows the company to strengthen its partnership with Hensoldt through initiatives to further the development of joint opportunities. Hensoldt AG is a Germany-based company operating in the stealth warfare market.

The stealth warfare market consists of the sale of stealth warfare products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to make vehicles or missiles with military technology that are used in aircraft. Stealth warfare refers to warfare products developed by stealth technology, which is a military technology that reduces the distance at which a person or vehicle can be detected.



The main types of equipment in stealth warfare are radar, infrared search and track (IRST) systems, and acoustic signatures. Radar refers to a method of detecting distant objects and determining their speed, position, material composition, or other characteristics by analysing the reflected waves. The different materials include non-metallic airframes and radar-absorbing materials. The various applications include the air force, navy, and army.



The countries covered in the stealth warfare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the stealth warfare market are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Leonardo S.p.A

Thales Group

Chengdu Aircraft Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

WebHR

Infor

Kronos Incorporated

The Sage Group plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Stealth Warfare Market Characteristics



3. Stealth Warfare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Stealth Warfare



5. Stealth Warfare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Stealth Warfare Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Stealth Warfare Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Stealth Warfare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Stealth Warfare Market, Segmentation By Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Radar

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System

Acoustic Signature

6.2. Global Stealth Warfare Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Non-Metallic Airframe

Radar Absorbing Material

6.3. Global Stealth Warfare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Air Force

Navy

Army

7. Stealth Warfare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Stealth Warfare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Stealth Warfare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



