Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2022: Demand in Tons Per Market - Current and Forecasts to 2032

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japanese market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.

CNF production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers establishing multi-ton production facilities. Japanese chemicals manufacturers have also initiated cellulose nanofiber production capabilities. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2032.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets. Markets covered include Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Electronics, Batteries, Aerospace and 3D printing.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 101 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers

1.2 Industry developments 2020-22

1.3 Market outlook in 2022 and beyond

1.4 Global production of nanocellulose (cellulose nanofibers, microfibrillated cellulose and cellulose nanocrystals)

1.4.1 Global nanocellulose production capacities 2021, by type

1.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2022, in metric tonnes by producer

1.4.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2022

1.4.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2022

1.5 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers

1.6 Cellulose nanofibers commercial products

1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region

1.7.1 Japan

1.7.2 China

1.7.3 Malaysia

1.7.4 Western Europe

1.7.5 North America

1.8 Global government funding

1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 crisis

2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Properties of nanocellulose

2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

2.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose

2.6 Production methods

2.7 Types of nanocellulose

2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

2.8 Synthesis

2.8.1 Acid hydrolysis

2.8.2 TEMPO oxidation

2.8.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation

2.8.4 Ball milling

2.8.5 Cryocrushing

2.8.6 High-shear grinding

2.8.7 Green production methods

2.8.7.1 Ultrasonication

2.8.7.2 High-pressure homogenization

2.8.8 Recent methods

2.8.8.1 Microwave irradiation

2.8.8.2 Enzymatic processing

2.8.8.3 Deep eutectic solvents (DESs)

2.8.8.4 Pulsed electric field

2.8.8.5 Electron beam irradiation

3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

4 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

4.1 Standards

4.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

4.1.2 American National Standards

4.1.3 CSA Group

4.2 Toxicity

4.3 Regulation

5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN

6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING

7 MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

7.1 Composites

7.1.1 Market overview

7.1.2 Applications

7.1.2.1 Automotive composites

7.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging

7.1.2.3 Barrier packaging

7.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites

7.1.2.5 Construction composites

7.1.3 Global market in tons to 2032

7.1.4 Product developers

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Buildings and construction

7.4 Paper and board packaging

7.5 Textiles and apparel

7.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

7.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

7.8 Paints and coatings

7.9 Aerogels

7.10 Oil and gas

7.11 Filtration

7.12 Rheology modifiers

7.13 Other markets

7.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

7.13.2 3D printing

7.13.3 Aerospace

7.13.4 Batteries

8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (101 company profiles)

9 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

9.1 Report scope

9.2 Research methodology

10 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Aichemist Metal Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Betulium Oy

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Borregaard ChemCell

CELLiCON B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd.

CelluDot LLC

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Evolgene Genomics SL

Fiberlean Technologies

Fillerbank Limited

FineCell Sweden AB

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Gen Corporation

Granbio Technologies

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Hattori Shoten K.K.

Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Innventia AB

JeNaCell GmbH

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

KRI, Inc.

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Kusano Sakko K.K.

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Natural Friend

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Norske Skog ASA

Oji Holdings Corporation

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Osaka Gas Group

Panasonic

Performance BioFilaments Inc

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Sappi Limited

Seiko PMC Corporation

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako KK

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sugino Machine Limited

Svilosa AD

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Take Cite Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

University of Maine Process Development Center

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valmet OYJ

Verso Corporation

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

