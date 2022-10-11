Huntington Junior College Announces Third Tuition Freeze

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Junior College (HJC), Huntington, W.Va., acquired earlier this year by SensibleSchool, Inc., announced that it is freezing tuition for 2023. This is the third consecutive tuition freeze by HJC. Click to tweet.



“At a time when many colleges are raising tuition to keep up with inflation, HJC is holding tuition steady in an effort to make a college education affordable for our students," said Dr. Kiko Suarez, chief academic officer at HJC.

According to Education Data Initiative, tuition at 2-year colleges increased by 11.4% in the last decade, before adjusting for inflation.

In 2023, HJC will be reducing the number of credit hours needed to earn an associate degree, in alignment with the recommendation of the accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission.

“These two steps will help students graduate in two years at an affordable rate,” said Suarez.

More information about HJC degrees and programs can be found at huntingtonjuniorcollege.edu.

About HJC

Founded in 1936, Huntington Junior College (HJC) is a comprehensive, open-admission private institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The college’s mission is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. The college is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and has robust substance abuse counseling and business management programs. HJC is owned by SensibleSchool, Inc., a subsidiary of Certell, Inc.

