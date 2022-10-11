Medical Electronics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 13.40 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 175 pages, titled as “Medical Electronics Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 128+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Medical Electronics Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Medical Electronics industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.

The global market was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2021, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the Medical Electronics Market size is expected to reach over USD 13.40 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Electronics Market:

Texas Instruments (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Analog Devices (US)

ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)



Market Overview :

Increasing Technological Advancement in Medical Electronics Drive the Market

Increasing technological development such as advanced telemedicine, new methods of drug development, data-driven healthcare, Nano medicine, 5g-enabled devices, tricorders, healthcare’s digital assistants, smarter pacemakers, and a lab on a chip wearable in Medical Electronic Devices will activate the progression of Medical Electronic Devices Market in the coming years. Many industry players are majorly focusing on incorporating advanced technology in the development of medical devices which accelerate the efficient and accurate diagnosis as well as treatment. In addition, government in many developing economies imposed several decisions such as price reduction of medical electronic equipment. These implications positively affect the demand for medical electronic device market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Medical Electronics Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

North America Dominates the Medical Electronics Market

North America accounted to hold the largest share of the Medical Electronic Device Market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing influence of disruptive technologies such as AI and IoT in the healthcare sector and increasing use of use of advanced medical imaging devices are fuelling the growth of medical electronic device market in this region. In addition, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure are also responsible for driving the growth of medical electronic device market in this region.

Recent Developments:

December 2021: GE Healthcare announced the acquisition of BK Medical. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare adds the fast-growing and relatively new field of real-time surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the full continuum of care from diagnosis through therapy and beyond.

November, 2021: GE Healthcare announced three new alliances to help to improve cancer care. These alliances are intended to help GE Healthcare support integrated health systems at the local level by providing the technology to deploy software across imaging networks and helping to make the newest innovations accessible across the broader population.

November, 2021: Medtronic presented early data for its self-expanding Intrepid™ transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system in patients with severe, symptomatic mitral valve regurgitation (MR) utilizing the transfemoral access route.

