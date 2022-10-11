Arch Therapeutics’ AC5® Advanced Wound System to be Presented with Honors at 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that two abstracts highlighting the role of the Company’s AC5® Advanced Wound System (AC5) in clinical cases were accepted for Poster Presentations at the upcoming 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall—with one receiving the honor for “Highest Scoring Poster Abstract in Case Series/Study Category”—a distinction awarded by a panel of expert judges during a blind-review. The SAWC Fall conference takes place at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada from October 13-16, 2022.



AC5 is a proprietary self-assembling, synthetic wound care product that provides multi-modal support to clinicians and has utility across all phases of wound healing. AC5 is indicated for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

The following clinical cases, which examine the use of AC5 in patients with acute, chronic, and challenging wounds, will be presented.

The Use of a Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix in a Limb Salvage Setting

Christopher Gauland, DPM – East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine, Greenville, NC

Poster Number: CS-046

Honor: Highest Scoring Poster Abstract in Case Series/Study Category



Treatment of Hard to Heal Acute and Chronic Wounds with a Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix

Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS, FAAWC and Lyudmila Nikolaychook, DO – Institute for Advanced Wound Care, Montgomery, AL

Poster Number: CS-140

In addition to the Poster Presentations by wound care experts Dr. Christopher Gauland and Dr. Terry Treadwell, key opinion leader Dr. Brock Liden will also present case studies utilizing AC5 at the prestigious Innovation Spotlight on October 16, 2022, between 11:20 AM to 12:20 PM PT. The slides for Dr. Liden’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors” section under the subheading “Investor Relations” at https://ir.archtherapeutics.com at the time of the presentation.

Representatives from Arch will be available at SAWC booth #534 in the exhibit hall for inquiries.

Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales for Arch Therapeutics, stated, “We believe the ongoing observations by wound care experts regarding the utility of the AC5® Advanced Wound System continues to demonstrate the significant impact this technology could have on improving outcomes and lowering the overall costs of managing challenging, chronic and non-healing wounds.”

Over 1,000 wound care specialists—physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and podiatrists—are registered to attend SAWC Fall. The agenda is focused on sharing best practices to improve patient outcomes. Registration for the symposium can be found at https://www.sawcfall.com/.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company with a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing wound care and biosurgical products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of improving healing outcomes for patients. Arch has received regulatory clearance to market AC5® Advanced Wound System in the United States and AC5® Topical Hemostat in Europe. Arch's development stage product pipeline includes AC5-GTM for endoscopic resection of gastrointestinal tumors, AC5-V® for hemostasis during vascular surgery and AC5 Surgical HemostatTM for general surgical hemostasis, among others.1,2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our ability to recruit additional field sales representatives and their effectiveness, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to satisfy our existing obligations and continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to obtain the inclusion of our AC5® Advanced Wound System on targeted federal supply schedules, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

