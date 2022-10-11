Anxiety Treatment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 16.26 Billion by 2029 with CAGR 5%: Top Brands, Growth Strategy, and Execution - Adroit Market Research

Dallas/Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anxiety Treatment Market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of illnesses and concerns related to mental health, such as depression and mental disorders. It's one of several things driving the market. A further element boosting the global anxiety treatment industry is the growing huge increase in the population, which makes them more susceptible to psychological problems like trauma and Alzheimer's. Due to the relatively low side effects associated with several pharmacological classes like antidepressants, the anxiety treatment market has greatly increased. It is anticipated that factors including rising depression prevalence, rising levels of awareness, and product releases by major market participants will enhance the global market share. In recent years, depression has been rising more rapidly.

Anxiety disorder is a challenging mental health disease that frequently calls for medical and psychological support. The occasional sensation of anxiety is a normal part of life, but individuals who experience frequent anxiety are referred to as having disorders because of their strong, excessive, continuous worry and terror about commonplace events. It starts with repeated panic attacks, which are brief moments of extreme anxiety, fear, or terror. In addition, the development of the global anxiety treatment market has been impeded by the high cost involved with using these technologies and therapies, including anesthesia and hospital stays. In the aforementioned forecast period, the global anxiety treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 5%. By 2029, the market, which was already valued at USD 11.01 billion, will reach USD 16.26 billion.

Top contenders operating in the anxiety treatment market

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

and Sanofi.

It encompasses phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD, panic disorders, and panic attacks. Being psychiatric illnesses, anxiety disorders are associated with a significant burden of sickness. The demand for the creation of inventive pharmaceuticals for efficient therapy has increased due to the prevalence of anxiety disorders. Various reimbursement practices for treatments and medications that are in place in industrialized nations also have a favorable impact on the global anxiety treatment market.

Segmentation of the anxiety treatment market

Segmentation by type

Major Depressive Disorder

PTSD

OCD

Phobia

Segmentation by Applications

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Drugs and therapy & devices are the two divisions of the product segment. Serotonin Due to their widespread use, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI) dominated the antidepressant market in 2021. The revenue share for this segment is predicted to decline as a result of the majority of the drugs' anticipated loss of exclusivity throughout the projection period.

Regional analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

North America is predicted to rule the global market for anxiety treatment. This region's enhanced growth rate can be attributed to favorable government regulations, the availability of many branded formulations, and better levels of awareness. The easy accessibility of the antidepressant industry is another noteworthy aspect influencing the market share maintained by North America.

Competitive Landscape:

Cadent Therapeutics had been purchased by Novartis in December 2020 for a sum of USD 770 million. Utilizing Cadent's neuroscience portfolio will assist Novartis in expanding its presence in the field of mental health.

For the purpose of creating treatments for COVID-19 and bipolar disorder, NeuroRx and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corporation merged in December 2020. The company will be worth approximately USD 500 million in total.

