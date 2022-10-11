Thailand Diesel Genset Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $236.9 Million by 2030 - Increasing Requirement for Power Generation Systems in Areas with No or Varying Grid Supply

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand DG Set Market Size and Share Analysis by Power Rating (5-75 A?kVA,76-375 kVA, 376-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Forecast Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the market was valued at $158.3 million, and it is likely to reach $236.9 million by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

This is credited to the growing demand for standalone and backup power sources, chiefly in workplaces, housing buildings, retail outlets, hotels, and hospitals. The country is one of the major tourist destinations around the globe. The tourism industry has seen an average growth of 13% per year since 2010, and it contributes a momentous proportion to the GDP of the nation.



Variants with a power rating above 750 kVA accounted for the largest share in the Thailand DG set market in the recent past, and this category would grow by over 4% from 2021 to 2030. This will chiefly be owing to the high need for power in the manufacturing sector. Thailand is among the principal manufacturers of advanced products, particularly electronics and automobiles. Moreover, the nation is focused on the production of other value-added things, which encourages startups to strengthen their manufacturing footprint, thereby driving genset sales.



The largest Thailand DG set market share, of over 40%, was accounted for by the commercial sector in 2021, and it will grow at a rate of around 5% from 2021 to 2030. The commercial sector of the country has been showing positive progress since 2015 on account of the increasing number of restaurants and shopping malls. Moreover, tourism is the key aspect behind the prosperity of the commercial sector. With the rising count of hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls, the need for DG sets in these buildings is on the rise.



Investments by property companies and the government are increasing in the residential industry. The progress of this sector is supplemented by the commercial sector's advance, as it is pushing the requirement for urban and semi-urban housing, which, subsequently, propels the need for DG sets. PPP infrastructure projects in the kingdom have invested a total of $28 billion over the past two decades. A substantial part of this investment was for the housing sector, as per a report.



The growing count of tourists is generating growth opportunities for the hospitality industry in the nation. The establishment of new resorts, hotels, and other pieces of infrastructure would drive the demand for power backup solutions in the country once they are opened to the general public. Another main contributing factor to the progress of the Thailand DG set market is the increasing requirement for power generation systems in areas with no or varying grid supply.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Technological advancements in diesel gensets

Drivers

Rising number of residential societies

Development of Eastern Economic Corridor

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Increasing penetration of renewable sources

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Industry Outlook

4.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLS

4.2 Definition of Market Segments

4.2.1 By Power Rating

4.2.1.1 5-75 kVA

4.2.1.2 76-375 kVA

4.2.1.3 376-750 kVA

4.2.1.4 Above 750 kVA

4.2.2 By Application

4.2.2.1 Commercial

4.2.2.1.1 Retail establishments

4.2.2.1.2 Offices

4.2.2.1.3 Telecom towers

4.2.2.1.4 Hospitals

4.2.2.1.5 Hotels

4.2.2.1.6 Others

4.2.2.2 Industrial

4.2.2.2.1 Manufacturing

4.2.2.2.2 Energy & power

4.2.2.2.3 Others

4.2.2.3 Residential



Chapter 5. Thailand Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Volume, by Power Rating (2017-2030)

5.3 Market Revenue, by Power Rating (2017-2030)

5.4 Market Volume, by Application (2017-2030)

5.4.1 Commercial Market Volume, by User

5.4.2 Commercial Market Volume, by Power Rating

5.4.3 Industrial Market Volume, by User

5.4.4 Industrial Market Volume, by Power Rating

5.5 Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

5.5.1 Commercial Market Revenue, by User

5.5.2 Commercial Market Revenue, by Power Rating

5.5.3 Industrial Market Revenue, by User

5.5.4 Industrial Market Revenue, by Power Rating



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

6.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Product and Service Offerings

7.3 Key Financial Summary

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Changzhou ITC Power Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Piller (Thailand) CO. LTD.

Thai Generator Sales & Services Co. Ltd.

YUCHAI (Thailand) CO. LTD.

