China Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2022: Sizable CAGR of 58.9% to Bring Sector Value to $98.89 Billion by 2030, from $1.53 Billion in 2021

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Autonomous Vehicles Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Outlooks, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Autonomous Vehicles Market is projected to reach US$ 98.89 Billion by 2030. Self-driving cars could lead China's automotive industry into the passing lane. From automated cargo trucks to driverless taxis (AVs), autonomous vehicles will change the nature of on-road driving and, in the process, revolutionize the mobility and automotive industries.



China Driverless Cars Market Size was US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021

Notwithstanding, China is the world's second-largest market for autonomous driving technology. Therefore, it offers massive opportunities for domestic manufacturers and global firms alike. Autonomous driving in China will gain further momentum as driverless shuttles have become publicly available, and China is potentially taking the lead in the global autonomous vehicle market.



Furthermore, one of the significant drivers behind China's accelerating transformation towards self-driving technology is its favorable policy. Beijing follows an active approach to boost autonomous driving in China: Permitting extensive AV testing on highways and the goal to integrate partial self-driving technology in 50% of all new-auto sales by 2025 undermine China's ambitions to adopt large-scale, self-driving technology. Further, the Chinese government is expected to introduce official regulations on autonomous vehicles by 2023.



China's Autonomous Vehicles Industry will grow with a CAGR of 58.9% during 2021-2030

On the basis of Level of Driving, the China Self Driving Car market is segmented into level 3, level 4, and level 5. The level 3 automation of the semi-autonomous market segment is expected to show the fastest growth. Its adoption rate is moderate; nevertheless, due to the increasing technological development, its penetration rate is relatively higher than level 1 and level 2. Besides, The China FAW Group Corporation is the leading domestic automotive OEM in autonomous vehicle technology development. It will likely pioneer L4 autonomous vehicle technology and achieve commercialization in 2020.



China Autonomous Vehicles Market

Level 3: Semi-Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Driving

Level 4: High Automation

Self Driving Car

Level 5: Full Automation

Self Driving Car

Numbers - Autonomous Vehicles

1. Semi-Autonomous Driving

(Level 3 Cars)

2. Self-Driving Car

Level 4: High Automatio

Level 5: Full Automation

Technology - Market has been divided into two Technologies:

1. Hardware Components

2. Software Components



Hardware Components - Market breakup from 13 viewpoints:

1. Sensing & Local Mapping Hardware

LIDAR

Radar

Cameras

2. Actuators

3. Connectivity Hardware

Embedded Mode

Embedded Controls Hardware

4. Control Systems and Computing Hardware





Passive Components

Other Electronics & Architecture

5. Safety-Related HMI Hardware





Odometry Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

6. V2X Hardware

7. Mapping Hardware

8. HMI Hardware



Software Components - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints:

1. V2X Software

2. Embedded Controls Software

3. Mapping Software

4. Data Security Software

5. HMI Software



All companies have been covered from 2 viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. China Autonomous Vehicles Market



6. Numbers - Autonomous Vehicles Market



7. Market Share - China Autonomous Vehicles Market



8. Technology - China Autonomous Vehicles Market



9. Hardware Components - China Autonomous Vehicles Market



10. Software Components - China Autonomous Vehicles Market



11. Porters Five Forces



12. Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AutoX

Baidu Apollo

Didi Chuxing

Pony.ai

TuSimple

WeRide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sutwsn

Attachment