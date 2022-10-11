End-User Computing (EUC) Market to Value $20 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The end-user computing market is expected to record a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rapid shift from traditional on-premises to cloud computing services is one of the prominent factors driving the business trends.

Many businesses adopting cloud-based platforms use a combination of IaaS and SaaS computing models. Some others engage developers to design apps using PaaS to manage virtualization, networking, servers, and storage. Enterprises can outsource end-user computing tools management with DaaS and cloud workspaces to alleviate the management burden.

The integration & deployment service component segment accounted for more than 30% of the end-user computing market share in 2021. The growing need for a unique approach to integrate EUC infrastructure across enterprises will boost the services demand. This EUC infrastructure includes a range of software and hardware such as workstations, desktops, and notebooks. It requires efficient services for reliable integration and deployment.

The large enterprises segment will grow considerably through 2030, given the rapid digital transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. State-of-the-art systems including end-user computing tools are required to manage microservices and ecosystems with efficiency and ease, as part of the growing digitalization of large enterprises. Large organizations are also expected to stay ahead of digitalization trends through the deployment of cloud technologies, further contributing to EUC requirement.The on-premise deployment model segment is projected to hold a considerable of end-user computing market share by 2030, projects the new study. On-premise servers consist of IT infrastructure components such as hardware and software apps, and enable businesses to have complete control of the servers. These systems are also ideal for enterprises that require customizable hardware. In addition, the ability to help oversee system maintenance is augmenting the deployment of on-premise EUC solutions.

The government application segment is poised to depict around 10% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, considering the high design potential for digital workplaces in this sector. In remote workplaces, advanced data and technologies will allow more collaborations and communications between citizens and governments, as well as among government employees. The report claims that the growing deployment of innovative technologies in federal operations, alongside a strong focus on mission efficiency under restricted budgets will proliferate the adoption of EUC tools.

From a regional perspective, North America held approximately 35% of the EUC industry share in 2021, owing to the increasing BYOD and cloud computing trends. The rapid rise of the remote working trend has encouraged the use of BYOD devices for business purposes, with growing regulatory support.

Top companies partaking in end-user computing market include Citrix Systems, Inc., Ergonomic Group, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Limited, Movate Inc., Mindtree Limited, and Synapse 360. The strategic landscape will be characterized by mergers and acquisitions, among other initiatives by industry players to increase their presence in the industry.

