Else Launches in China, the World’s Largest Infant Formula Market Valued at $33BN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) (“Else” or the “Company”), announces that it launched its flagship Chinese store on Tmall Global on September 29 and is now selling Else Nutrition Toddler Formula and Baby Cereal products directly to Chinese consumers through the store. The opening of the Chinese market is the third market for Else in its international expansion. This is the second new market for Else this year, following the company entering Canada in June.



“Selling our innovative, plant-based, clean pediatric nutrition products in China is a key milestone in the company’s strategic plan to become a player in the global infant nutrition market. Following our recent growth in North America, we are on track for expansion globally. We are very excited to help fulfill the increasing demand in China for a dairy & soy-free pediatric nutrition alternative, and provide China’s youngest generation with nutritionally balanced, whole plant, clean, dairy and soy-free alternatives, especially considering the very high rate of lactose intolerance in China of about 22.4%, the additional suspected lactose intolerant population of about 25%, and the proportion of infants and toddlers under 2 years who claim to experience allergic symptoms is as high as 40.9% (3.7 million infants/toddlers).

“Another indicator of the need for plant-based alternatives is Chinese consumers’ rising awareness of health and sustainability which has led to the increasing consumption of plant-based milk, especially among Gen Z and Gen Y consumers. The average annual growth rate of the Chinese plant-based milk industry is expected to remain above 20% in the next few years, and the market size is expected to reach 300 billion Yuan ($56.65 billion CDN) by 2025,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, the CEO and Co-Founder of Else.

The global infant formula market in 2021 accounted for approximately $77 billion. The market is expected to grow and reach around $110 billion by 2026. China will remain the market leader with about 40% of the global market share. China’s infant formula market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%, from $30 Billion in 2021 to $40 Billion by 2025. Else chose to partner with Baozun, the largest e-commerce service provider in the market, to ensure the most effective penetration. The flagship store is already open on Tmall, and WeChat, JD and Douyin stores are scheduled to open during the quarter to increase reach and consumer awareness.

“The partnership with Baozun, with their experience and status as a ‘six-star’ partner to Tmall, was a strategic choice for Else. One that we are confident will lead the way to a strong market entrance and continued growth in China,” added Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We look forward to many milestones in the Chinese market including our upcoming store launch on WeChat, with its 1.25 billion active users.”

For more information, visit: www.elsenutrition.com or follow Else Nutrition on LinkedIn

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan’s Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets Q.X. board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the ‘Best Dairy Alternative’ Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

Investor Relations Contact:

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

E: Baby@rbmilestone.com

www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6463104-a768-476c-8cd4-8f9c7bd49197