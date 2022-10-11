La Clé des Champs solar farm: Boralex commissions its first French asset open for crowdinvesting

English French

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the commissioning of the La Clé des Champs solar farm in the municipality of Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaison, in the Haute-Loire department (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region) of France.



The solar farm consists of more than 28,000 solar panels, for an installed capacity of 9 MWac. It uses a tracker technology that allows the solar panels to follow the sun’s path from east to west for optimal production throughout the day. The farm will meet 10% of the energy needs of the town of Puy-en-Velay, equivalent to the annual power consumption of some 5,600 French households.

The La Clé des Champs solar farm is the largest photovoltaic production facility in the Haute-Loire and the first for Boralex in that department of France. The project was a winner of the French CRE 4 solar tenders program (period 7) and thus benefits from a 20-year feed-in premium contract. The Boralex teams that have been based 11 km away in Chaspuzac since 2010 will be responsible for operating and maintaining the solar farm.

Putting this facility into service is in line with Boralex’s strategic plan, which increases the solar portion of the Company’s portfolio.

“In the middle of a full-blown energy crisis, we need to look to renewable energy for rapid installation of additional low-carbon energy capacity. Renewables are competitive and allow communities to benefit from local, low-cost energy production. The La Clé des Champs solar farm, a crowdinvesting project, attests to our ability to co-create meaningful projects for the region. We are very pleased with this solar project, our first in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager of Boralex, Europe.

Crowdinvesting: a key aspect of the project

In 2019, Boralex approached the town of Puy-en-Velay and the municipality of Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaison with a proposal to allow the communities and citizens of the department to become equity partners in the project. Opened in October 2020 through Enerfip, the crowdinvesting campaign resonated with local residents, raising € 844,000 in less than three weeks, or 40% of the capital required for the project. In all, more than 150 eco-investors from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, 48% of whom are from the Haute-Loire department, contributed to the campaign’s success.

