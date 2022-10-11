Nantucket Whaler Launches Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and Nantucket Island, has introduced its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection.

The focus this Fall/Winter season is on multi-functional pieces meant for layering to transition men's wardrobes into the seasons. Much of the brand's authentic collection is designed and manufactured in the United States, including in New England. The Nantucket Whaler Fall/Winter 2022 Collection for men is available now, only at nantucketwhaler.com.

For the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, the Nantucket-inspired brand provides durable and resilient pieces crafted around the island's nautical lifestyle. Core items include the Wake Henley, a waffle-knitted thermal in naturally weathered shades of rich navy and creamy ivory, with the highlights of the collection including remixed plaids and blended flannels. Cool ocean breezes encourage layering, and the relaxed fits within the newest collection provide consumers with comfort for all their autumn adventures. Nantucket Whaler's trendy outerwear assortment ranges from a hooded, brushed flannel top to the Capstan Camp Shirt, both designed with versatility in mind, creating a modern style for cooler temperatures.

Later this month, Nantucket Whaler will release three different collections of limited-edition styles, perfect for holiday gift-giving. Certain styles will feature boat sail cloth patches sewn on by local artisans. Other shirts will be printed locally with eye-catching, nautical-themed graphics. The upcycling process transforms Nantucket Whaler core styles into one-of-a-kind nautical-inspired pieces sold in limited-edition collections. Each piece will come with a hand-numbered certificate documenting its limited edition and authenticity.

"The classic element and timeless wear of Nantucket Whaler's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is filled with relaxed fits meant to be layered, and to easily carry any wardrobe through the ever-changing seasonal weather," said Morgan Rose, Senior Designer for Nantucket Whaler. "The inspiration for our newest collection is to showcase our authentic connection to Nantucket Island and expand the brand's core basics. Every stitch in this collection is anchored in New England-inspired details."

A valuable addition to any Fall/Winter wardrobe is Nantucket Whaler's iconic Whale Watcher Pullover 2.0, a sailor, fisherman, and outdoor staple with a stylish twist. Built for any ventures out at sea, the 100% waxed brown jacket is made with AdvantEdge material, making the Whale Watcher weather resistant and ready for rain or shine. With a corduroy collar detail, a kangaroo pocket, and a chest flap, weathering the elements in comfort and style has never been easier.

Nantucket Whaler has recently expanded into Canadian markets. A partnership with iconic brand Tip Top, the leading retailer of men's clothing in Canada, has placed the Nantucket Whaler brand in its 80 stores across the country to provide a sportier casualwear to complement Tip Top's core suit lineups. The launch of Fall/Winter 2022 in Canada and the United States paves the way for more consumers to experience the authentic, nautical-inspired apparel.

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler's style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

