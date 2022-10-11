2022 Insights on the AR Cloud Global Market - Immersive Experiences in a Connected World Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AR Cloud: The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) have seen considerable development in recent years.

Many mobile and head-mounted devices support immersive technologies, which require a point cloud for multiple users to view and access information in real time. Companies have invested in building the point cloud to include advanced technologies and innovations for efficient operations.

The AR Cloud is a next-generation technology that creates digital replicas of a real-world environment to provide data quickly and conveniently. Companies face significant challenges when operating and managing the AR Cloud, which involves large volumes of continuous data flow that could lead to complexities and inefficient data management. Data security is also vital in a dynamic application environment that holds so much data.

Another challenge for AR Cloud companies is the evolving digital era, which increases the need for multiple point clouds running simultaneously, high-bandwidth networks, and fast edge computing.

In this study, the publisher assesses the impact and emerging applications of the AR Cloud.

This research covers the following:

Introduction to the AR Cloud

Technology landscape

Trends assessment

Factors influencing adoption: Growth drivers and restraints

Applications and impact

Implementation examples

Technology roadmap

Growth opportunities

Strategic insights

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. AR Technology Landscape

Technology Snapshot

Key Technology Attributes

Internet of Places: Ubiquitous Influence

Workflow Overview

Impact on Businesses

Benefits for Businesses

4. Technology and Market Trends Assessment

Technology and Market Trends

Patent Landscape

Regional Trends and Insights

5. Application and Impact: Implementation Scenarios

Industry Applications

Impact Assessment

Technology Implementation and Use Cases

6. Companies to Action

Niantic, US

YouAR, US

Sturfee, US

Augmented.City, Italy

XRPANET, US

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Immersive Experiences in a Connected World

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborative Engagement

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Management and Security

8. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

Integrated Technology Roadmap

Conclusions

Strategic Insights

Key Contacts

9. Appendix

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3ypps