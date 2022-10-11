uniQure Announces Multiple Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that eight data presentations will be delivered at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Annual Congress taking place this week in Edinburgh, UK (October 11-14, 2022).



“Our presentations at ESGCT highlight both uniQure’s exciting pipeline of gene therapy candidates and our leading gene therapy manufacturing and administration capabilities,” stated Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research & development at uniQure. “We look forward to sharing new preclinical data from our temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), Alzheimer’s and ALS research programs, as well as highlighting advances with our enabling technologies and manufacturing capabilities.”

Specific details on uniQure’s poster presentations at ESGCT include:

Title: Enhancing efficacy and specificity of rAAV5 via small, intermediate, and large peptide insertions

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P053

Title: Overexpressing a protective variant while simultaneously lowering toxic APOE as potential treatment for Alzheimer Disease

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P179

Title: Biodistribution and safety of a novel AAV9 gene therapy for treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy shown in non-human primates

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P195

Title: Scale-down of AAV production from commercial scale to a high-throughput mini-bioreactor system

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P327

Title: linQURETM platform: Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P076

Title: AAV-miQURE®-mediated targeting of hexanucleotide repeat expansion-containing transcripts in ALS C9orf72 mouse models

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P178

Title: Development of a novel AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy using animal model and human organotypic slices

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P218

Title: Impact of bioreactor control parameters on AAV production

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST

Poster Number: P346

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

