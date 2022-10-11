Liquid Waste Management Market to Hit USD 85.02 Billion by 2026 | Presence of Major Water Treatment Plants to Foster Growth

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™ the global liquid waste management market size is predicted to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The rising population around the world has led to a necessity for efficient liquid waste management, which, in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the United Nations study, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100.

Moreover, the ongoing projects for water treatment plants in the developing nations will subsequently accelerate the liquid waste management market revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned a report, titled “Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 65.93 billion in 2018.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Liquid Waste Management Market are:

Veolia Environmental Services

SUEZ Environment SA

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors, Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Cleanaway

Aqua America Inc.

Hulsey Environmental Services

Enva

Environmental Recovery Corporation

AB Environmental

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2018 USD 65.93 billion Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 85.02 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.3% 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019- 2026 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Covanta, Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Veolia Environmental, Services, SUEZ Environment SA, Xylem, Cleanaway, Aqua America Inc., Enva, Environmental Recovery Corporation, AB Environmental

COVID-19 Impacts:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Competitive Landscape :

Expansion of Xylem’s Technological Hub to Boost Business Prospects

Xylem Inc., a leading American water technology company for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial settings announced the launch of its innovative multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater and energy technologies at the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore. The expansion project will help the company to enhance its R&D capabilities alongside helping sustainable investments in water technologies for water distribution and wastewater treatment. The expansion of the Xylem’s water treatment project will have a positive impact on the liquid waste management market trends owing to its collaboration with Institute of High-Performance Computing (IHPC). Furthermore, President and CEO of Xylem, Mr. Patrick Decker, said in a statement, “This new multi-disciplinary center will create ample opportunities to innovate and collaborate with our customers, as we work with them to tackle the region’s greatest water challenges, including water scarcity, affordability and infrastructure resilience. He further added, “bringing research and development capability into our regional headquarters in Singapore puts all of Xylem’s market-leading technology capability in one location, focused on the region’s water technology and infrastructure solutions.” In addition, the growing collaborations and partnerships among major market players will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation:

By Source

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Industrial

Paper & Pulp

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages,

Textile & Tannery

and Others

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Water Treatment Plants to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 19.75 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of various market players. The largest water treatment plants in the USA will influence positively to the growth in the region. For instance, Chicago & Boston has the wastewater treatment plant with capacity of 1.44 billion gallons per day and 1.27 billion gallons per day respectively. Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population in the emerging economies such as China, India. The need for liquid waste treatment and recycling to cater to the clean water requirements will enable speedy growth of the market. According to the Central Pollution Control Board estimation, India’s water demand is expected to rise to 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2030. Europe is predicted to exhibit a high growth rate in the foreseeable future. The rising government initiatives to curb water pollution will contribute positively to the liquid waste management market growth in the Europe.

