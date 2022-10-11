Investors in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Lottery.com Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY).

On August 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Lottery.com Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, inter alia the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash, that the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

